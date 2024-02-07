Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $26.13 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META traded up $14.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,102,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,234. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a 200-day moving average of $328.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 883,348 shares of company stock valued at $311,039,006 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

