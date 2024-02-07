Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $819,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Dover were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 7.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dover by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,785,000 after acquiring an additional 274,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 522,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.23. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

