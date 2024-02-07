Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,079 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,955 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.9% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $11.85 on Wednesday, hitting $618.99. The stock had a trading volume of 918,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,051. The stock has a market cap of $279.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.62. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

