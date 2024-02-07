Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 520 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,343 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

