Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 640 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Target were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.50. 2,180,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,499. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

