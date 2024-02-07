Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,523. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $325.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.79 and a 200 day moving average of $285.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.