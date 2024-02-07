Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

