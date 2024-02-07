Office Properties Income Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.70.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
