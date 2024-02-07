OFS Credit Company, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCIN opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

