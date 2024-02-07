Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.43% and a negative net margin of 8,930.97%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

