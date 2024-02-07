Onto Innovation (ONTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 guidance at $0.90 to $1.10 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 29.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

