Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

