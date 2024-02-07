Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.17. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 1,405,996 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGY. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

