Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $315.00

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 141728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.92).

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,912.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Pantheon International Company Profile



Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Featured Articles

