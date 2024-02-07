Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,327,000 after buying an additional 450,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

