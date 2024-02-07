Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.24% of Park Aerospace worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.42. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 17.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

