Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 20,298 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,876 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $616.97. 836,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

