Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 26,304 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.84.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.03 and a 200 day moving average of $272.42. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

