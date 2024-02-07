Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,351 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 313,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.