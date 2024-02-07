Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $13.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,993,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,983,408. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

