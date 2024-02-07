Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8,787.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,320 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.56. 264,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,554. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

