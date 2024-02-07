Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $17.18 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 289,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,182,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ProShares Ultra QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

QLD stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. 1,673,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

