Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 19,358 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.14 and a 200-day moving average of $327.16. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

