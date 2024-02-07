Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 38,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 616,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $59,718,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.19. 1,845,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,363. The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.