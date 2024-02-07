Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1,023.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,036 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,071,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,996,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. 144,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

