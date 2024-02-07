Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peabody Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

