Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,852.00

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,852 ($48.29) and last traded at GBX 3,852 ($48.29), with a volume of 1369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,828 ($47.99).

Pershing Square Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 65.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89. The firm has a market cap of £7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,503.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,174.45.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 367.13%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

