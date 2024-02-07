Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,893 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,909,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,277,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

