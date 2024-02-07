PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PG&E in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

PCG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PCG opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

