PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 71,099 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 748% compared to the average daily volume of 8,387 call options.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PG&E in the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

PG&E stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,989,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. PG&E has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

