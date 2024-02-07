Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86.

Get Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

In other Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) news, Director Patricia Mcleod purchased 73,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,013.32. Insiders acquired 191,755 shares of company stock valued at $71,214 in the last ninety days.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.