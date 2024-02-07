Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 2,100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $278.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $3,223,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $2,831,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,104,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $363,828,675. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

