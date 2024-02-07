Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BA traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,555. The firm has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.