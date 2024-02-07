Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 8,433 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 375,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

