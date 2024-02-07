Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.64 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,744,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.81. 564,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.