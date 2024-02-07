Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 15.8% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $248.60. The company had a trading volume of 767,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $249.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.