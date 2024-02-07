Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in AON were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

Shares of AON traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.86. 244,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,674. The company has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

