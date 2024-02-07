Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Invests $2.19 Million in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BILS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. 207,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,343. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

