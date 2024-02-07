Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,635,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

