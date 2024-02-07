Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

