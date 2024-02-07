Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lowered by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,994 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 3.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.99. 674,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average of $232.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.