Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Aspen Technology stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.80. The stock had a trading volume of 150,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,773. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.45. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -95.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.