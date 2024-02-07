Pixelworks (PXLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. On average, analysts expect Pixelworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pixelworks Price Performance

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.67. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 750.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 435,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 334,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

