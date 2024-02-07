Plancorp LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.13. The company had a trading volume of 966,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.84.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

