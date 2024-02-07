Plancorp LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 110.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SRE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Sempra

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

