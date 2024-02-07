Plancorp LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,526,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total value of $11,759,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,924 shares of company stock valued at $103,900,946 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.92 on Wednesday, reaching $565.80. 1,437,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,209,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $244.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.