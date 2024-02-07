Plancorp LLC Has $386,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

