Plancorp LLC Purchases 198 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $4,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $81.72. 1,299,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

