Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.69. The stock had a trading volume of 739,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.53.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

