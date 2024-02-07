Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $227.06. The stock had a trading volume of 307,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,213. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

