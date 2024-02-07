Platform Technology Partners Acquires 373 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 8,391,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,467,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

